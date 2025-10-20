The Thanks-Giving Foundation presents Dallas Kindness Festival

Closing out Dallas Kindness Week, the Dallas Kindness Festival is a celebration of community, compassion, and connection. Visitors can enjoy live performances, storytelling, family activities, food trucks, and local vendors.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.