The Thanks-Giving Foundation presents Dallas Kindness Festival

Photo courtesy of The Thanks-Giving Foundation

Closing out Dallas Kindness Week, the Dallas Kindness Festival is a celebration of community, compassion, and connection. Visitors can enjoy live performances, storytelling, family activities, food trucks, and local vendors.

WHEN

WHERE

Strauss Square
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.thanksgiving.org/kindness2025

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
