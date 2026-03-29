The Town of Addison presents Taste on the Tarmac

The Town of Addison will present Taste on the Tarmac, honoring culinary leaders of tomorrow while raising funds for a great cause. The elevated tasting happy hour experience combines the culinary arts and community. Guests will enjoy bites and sips, with ticket sales benefiting the Metrocrest Services’ Sack Summer Hunger Program.

High school students studying culinary arts in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Dallas ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Plano ISD compete with their best Taste Bite. As an added challenge, 50 percent of the ingredients used in creating the Taste Bite must be items that are typically donated to a food pantry, such as the one supported by Metrocrest Services.

Guests will vote to select the People’s Choice Award. Top honors will be voted on by the mayors of the Metrocrest region, including Addison Mayor Bruce Arfsten, Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne, Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick and Coppell Mayor Wes Mays. Recipes for all Taste Bite entries will be available at Metrocrest Services Food Pantry during the summer months.

In addition to the student-prepared bites, Chamberlain’s Steak & Fish and Yelibelly Chocolates will provide an array of savory and sweet foods paired with specialty beverages. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment throughout the evening.

