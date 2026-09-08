The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction

The Umbilical Brothers are an international comedy phenomenon. Their Nickelodeon series The Upside Down Show, as well as Disney’s The Book of Once Upon A Time, The Sideshow, and Maisy delivered them a fanbase of both fanatical toddlers and late-night, Taki-eating couch potatoes.
The Umbilical Brothers are an international comedy phenomenon. Their Nickelodeon series The Upside Down Show, as well as Disney’s The Book of Once Upon A Time, The Sideshow, and Maisy delivered them a fanbase of both fanatical toddlers and late-night, Taki-eating couch potatoes.