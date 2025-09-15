The University of Texas at Dallas presents MOMIX

In an endless search for another gravity, MOMIX Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish.
In an endless search for another gravity, MOMIX Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish.