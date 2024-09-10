The USA Film Festival presents The Last of Sheila

The USA Film Festival will present a special screening of The Last of Sheila (1973) with author Alonso Duralde in attendance to introduce the film. Duralde will also sign copies of his new book, Hollywood Pride, at the event.

James Coburn stars as a ruthless Hollywood producer whose wife is killed outside their Bel Air home during a party. A year later, he reunites the guests: a starlet (Raquel Welch) and her hot-tempered manager/boyfriend (Ian McShane); a frustrated screenwriter (Richard Benjamin) and his wealthy wife (Joan Hackett); a past-his-prime director (James Mason); and loudmouth agent (Dyan Cannon) for a week of fun and games on a yacht in the French Riviera that soon turns deadly.

A deliciously bitchy showbiz comedy mixed with a wickedly twisted whodunnit, dressed to the nines in 1970s resort wear, The Last of Sheila aims to keep audiences laughing, gasping, and guessing.

