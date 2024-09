The Village Main Street Fest will feature bites and drinks from restaurants like Over Under, La Mina, and Buzz and Bustle in the Beer Garden. Guests can explore the Village’s showrooms, including Mended, McKenzie James, Maison Durvage, and Denim Manor. There will also be a vendor market, live music from the Blake Burrows Band, and complimentary dog treats from Wag’N Bone.