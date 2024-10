The Village will present a step back into the '90s with a night of murder, mystery, and mayhem at Good Riddance: A '90s-Themed Murder Mystery Dinner. The event will be an immersive evening where guests will become part of a thrilling story, uncovering clues, and solving the crime before time runs out. Visitors can dress in their best '90s attire, enjoy a delicious meal, and work with fellow guests to solve the crime before the night is over.