The Village presents Mardi Gras on Main Street

The Village Dallas' Main Street will come alive with street entertainment, live music, crowd games, and food and drink specials during Mardi Gras on Main Street. This is an open container party, which means visitors can grab a drink and walk around, sip, and celebrate throughout the entire event area.
The Village Dallas' Main Street will come alive with street entertainment, live music, crowd games, and food and drink specials during Mardi Gras on Main Street. This is an open container party, which means visitors can grab a drink and walk around, sip, and celebrate throughout the entire event area.