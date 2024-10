The White Rock Lake Foundation will present The Jewel of Dallas Gala, which includes an all-star chef line-up from East Dallas hot spots, food, cocktails, and silent and live auctions.

Guests will enjoy an exclusive menu prepared by Dallas’ top chefs from Môt Hai Ba, Gemma, McCrae’s, Food Glorious Food/Times Ten Cellars, The Shindig Food Park, and more, and features live entertainment from Ricki Derek and his six-piece band.