The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano presents Legacy of Love

Photo courtesy of Children's Health

The annual Legacy of Love luncheon will feature internationally acclaimed photographer Anne Geddes as the keynote speaker. Former Channel 8 meteorologist Kalee Pair will moderate the luncheon conversation.

Proceeds from the event benefit Children Health’s mission to make life better for children.

WHEN

WHERE

Renaissance Dallas Hotel
2222 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://give.childrens.com/get-involved/featured/legacy-love

TICKET INFO

$150

