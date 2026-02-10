The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano presents Legacy of Love
Photo courtesy of The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano
The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano will present the annual Legacy of Love luncheon. This year’s event will feature American fashion icon, actor and television personality Tim Gunn as the keynote speaker.
Proceeds from this event benefit Children Health’s mission to make life better for children.
