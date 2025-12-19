Theatre Arlington presents Cinderella

Theatre Arlington will present a sparkling new twist on Cinderella, written by Executive Producer Steven D. Morris and Theatre Arlington favorite Don Powers. The reimagined classic is filled with toe-tapping new songs, laugh-out-loud humor, and all the magic you love - glass slipper included.

