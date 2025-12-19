Theatre Arlington presents Damn Yankees

In the 1950s, super baseball fan Joe makes a deal with the devil so his Washington Senators (later to become the Texas Rangers) will beat those damn Yankees for the pennant. Devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a home-run hit, with great songs, music, and a lot of heart.
