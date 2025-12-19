Theatre Arlington presents Damn Yankees

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Theatre Arlington

In the 1950s, super baseball fan Joe makes a deal with the devil so his Washington Senators (later to become the Texas Rangers) will beat those damn Yankees for the pennant. Devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a home-run hit, with great songs, music, and a lot of heart.

In the 1950s, super baseball fan Joe makes a deal with the devil so his Washington Senators (later to become the Texas Rangers) will beat those damn Yankees for the pennant. Devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a home-run hit, with great songs, music, and a lot of heart.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Arlington
305 W Main St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
https://theatrearlington.org/production/damn-yankees/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.