Theatre Arlington presents Mary Poppins, Jr.

Photo courtesy of Theatre Arlington and Hannah Bell
Theatre Arlington’s annual all-youth musical, Mary Poppins, Jr., is practically perfect in every way, All performers and technicians of the supercalifragilistic show are between the ages of 8 and 18 years of age. Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins is based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time.
Theatre Arlington’s annual all-youth musical, Mary Poppins, Jr., is practically perfect in every way, All performers and technicians of the supercalifragilistic show are between the ages of 8 and 18 years of age. Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins is based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time.