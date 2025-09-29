Theatre Arlington presents Mary Poppins, Jr.

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Theatre Arlington and Hannah Bell

Theatre Arlington’s annual all-youth musical, Mary Poppins, Jr., is practically perfect in every way, All performers and technicians of the supercalifragilistic show are between the ages of 8 and 18 years of age. Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins is based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Arlington
305 W Main St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=15276

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
