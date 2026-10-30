Theatre Frisco presents The Cottage

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Photo courtesy of Theatre Frisco

In The Cottage, the true meaning of fate, identity, and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in a ridiculous - potentially murderous - uncharacteristically feminist, 1923 British tale of sex, betrayal, and, oh yes, love.

In The Cottage, the true meaning of fate, identity, and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in a ridiculous - potentially murderous - uncharacteristically feminist, 1923 British tale of sex, betrayal, and, oh yes, love.

WHEN

WHERE

Frisco Discovery Center
8004 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatrefrisco/268

TICKET INFO

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