Theatre Three present Dungeons & Dragons Fundraiser

Photo courtesy of Shawn Gann

Theatre Three's Dungeons & Dragons Fundraiser will feature a variety of well-known voice actors, guided by master storyteller Shawn Gann (Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Star Wars, Ultraman, and Borderlands) as Dungeon Master.

Audience members will be able to watch the campaign unfold from beginning to end, or come and go as they please, as the players navigate the perils and pitfalls along the way as they complete their quest using their strength, smarts, and if need be, casting a spell or two.

Other participants will include Hayden Daviau, Caitlin Glass, Parker Davis Gray, Lydia Mackay, and Alejandro Saab, each of whom have extensive voice acting credits on their resumes.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
TICKET INFO

$75-$100


