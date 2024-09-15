Theatre Three presents Carrie the Musical

Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, Carrie the Musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling in its exploration of vengeance, empowerment, and the supernatural.
Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, Carrie the Musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling in its exploration of vengeance, empowerment, and the supernatural.
WHEN
WHERE
Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.theatre3dallas.com/shows-tickets/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.