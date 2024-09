Tianyu Lights Festival is an immersive show that tells the story of a 7-year-old boy as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. It includes 19 immersive scenes featuring larger-than-life lantern sculptures crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights, plus nightly performances by acrobats and folk performers, as well as food, beverages, and souvenirs for sale.