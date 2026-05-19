TITAS / Dance Unbound presents Alan Lake Factori(e)

In his newest creation Orpheus, Alan Lake turns to the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, exploring the redemptive power of art and what it means to be human. He builds an immersive world where image, movement, light, and physical materials all come together, creating a stage picture that is as striking as it is thought-provoking.

Founded in 2007 and based in Quebec City, Alan Lake Factori(e) is a multidisciplinary contemporary dance company known for pushing beyond traditional boundaries. Lake’s work asks questions, reimagines familiar ideas, and invites audiences to see things from a new perspective.