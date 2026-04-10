TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Ballet Jazz Montréal

Dance Me - The Music of Leonard Cohen is a dance production inspired by the profound songs and poems of the legendary artist, created in collaboration with Ballet Jazz Montréal. Approved by Cohen himself, this moving tribute brings Cohen's music to life through powerful choreography, striking design, and a fusion of dance, light, and sound.
Dance Me - The Music of Leonard Cohen is a dance production inspired by the profound songs and poems of the legendary artist, created in collaboration with Ballet Jazz Montréal. Approved by Cohen himself, this moving tribute brings Cohen's music to life through powerful choreography, striking design, and a fusion of dance, light, and sound.