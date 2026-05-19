TITAS / Dance Unbound presents Hervé Koubi

There’s simply no other internationally touring dance company doing what Hervé Koubi and his dancers do on stage. Drawing from his Algerian roots, Koubi’s signature work What the Day Owes to the Night is surprising, deeply moving, and jaw-dropping all at once.



The piece blends capoeira, martial arts, urban dance, and contemporary movement into something entirely its own. Twelve powerful male dancers from around the world take the stage, flipping, flying, and seemingly defying gravity, and expectations, at every turn. The imagery is breathtaking, inspired by Orientalist paintings and the intricate stone patterns found in Islamic architecture. Koubi weaves these influences together into a rich and complex work that follows its own path.