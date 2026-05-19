TITAS / Dance Unbound presents Hervé Koubi

eventdetail
Photo by Sharen Bradford

There’s simply no other internationally touring dance company doing what Hervé Koubi and his dancers do on stage. Drawing from his Algerian roots, Koubi’s signature work What the Day Owes to the Night is surprising, deeply moving, and jaw-dropping all at once.

The piece blends capoeira, martial arts, urban dance, and contemporary movement into something entirely its own. Twelve powerful male dancers from around the world take the stage, flipping, flying, and seemingly defying gravity, and expectations, at every turn. The imagery is breathtaking, inspired by Orientalist paintings and the intricate stone patterns found in Islamic architecture. Koubi weaves these influences together into a rich and complex work that follows its own path.

There’s simply no other internationally touring dance company doing what Hervé Koubi and his dancers do on stage. Drawing from his Algerian roots, Koubi’s signature work What the Day Owes to the Night is surprising, deeply moving, and jaw-dropping all at once.

The piece blends capoeira, martial arts, urban dance, and contemporary movement into something entirely its own. Twelve powerful male dancers from around the world take the stage, flipping, flying, and seemingly defying gravity, and expectations, at every turn. The imagery is breathtaking, inspired by Orientalist paintings and the intricate stone patterns found in Islamic architecture. Koubi weaves these influences together into a rich and complex work that follows its own path.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/herve-koubi-2027

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.