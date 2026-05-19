TITAS / Dance Unbound presents Philadanco

Founded in 1970 by the remarkable Joan Myers Brown, The Philadelphia Dance Company (Philadanco) has grown from a bold idea into one of the most respected dance companies in the country.

Known for their powerful performances, artistic integrity, and beautifully trained dancers, Philadanco is celebrated for its creativity and fresh ideas, bringing people together through dance. Their dancers have a special ability of pulling you in, telling stories through movement with heart, passion, and stunning choreography.