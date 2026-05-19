TITAS / Dance Unbound presents Social Tango

Founded in 2012 by Ramón de Oliveira César and Agustina Videla, Social Tango celebrates not just the beauty and complexity of tango, but the heart and spirit behind it. With 10 dancers, five musicians, and the meaningful participation of local tango communities in every city they visit, this is far more than a typical night at the theater.
Founded in 2012 by Ramón de Oliveira César and Agustina Videla, Social Tango celebrates not just the beauty and complexity of tango, but the heart and spirit behind it. With 10 dancers, five musicians, and the meaningful participation of local tango communities in every city they visit, this is far more than a typical night at the theater.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/social-tango
TICKET INFO
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