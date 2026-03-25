TLC and Salt-N-Pepa in concert with En Vogue

Supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC come to Irving as part of their co-headlining tour, joined by special guest En Vogue. The It’s Iconic tour will feature a night of hits like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," "Push It," "Shoop," "Free Your Mind," and "Don’t Let Go (Love)," bringing together three of the most influential female groups in music history on one stage.