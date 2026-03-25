TLC and Salt-N-Pepa in concert with En Vogue

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC come to Irving as part of their co-headlining tour, joined by special guest En Vogue. The It’s Iconic tour will feature a night of hits like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," "Push It," "Shoop," "Free Your Mind," and "Don’t Let Go (Love)," bringing together three of the most influential female groups in music history on one stage.

Supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC come to Irving as part of their co-headlining tour, joined by special guest En Vogue. The It’s Iconic tour will feature a night of hits like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," "Push It," "Shoop," "Free Your Mind," and "Don’t Let Go (Love)," bringing together three of the most influential female groups in music history on one stage.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/tlc-saltnpepa-with-en-vogue-its-irving-texas-10-05-2026/event/0C006471BED8978F

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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