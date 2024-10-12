Tom Green: Home to the Country Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tom Green

Comedian Tom Green is known for his innovative, anything-goes run as the most unpredictable personality on MTV's The Tom Green Show, and his roles in the comedies like Road Trip, Charlie's Angels, Bob The Butler, Stealing Harvard, and Freddy Got Fingered.

WHEN

WHERE

Granada Theater
3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2853509351661840488

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
