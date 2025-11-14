TopView presents North Pole Express Highland Park

Visitors can climb aboard the North Pole Express to experience Highland Park’s dazzling holiday lights. It's a winter wonderland on wheels aboard a festive double-decker bus, adorned with twinkling décor, cozy booth seating, and the joyful sounds of Christmas classics. From the second level, guests can enjoy sweeping, elevated views of the sparkling streets below. Along the route, guests will meet Santa himself, his Cheerful Elf, and the Whimsical Conductor, who bring the holiday spirit to life with stories, songs, and smiles for all ages.