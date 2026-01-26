Tori Amos in concert

Photo courtesy of Tori Amos

Tori Amos comes to Dallas in support of her new album, In Times of Dragons.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/tori-amos

TICKET INFO

$68 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
