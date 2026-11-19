Addison Aglow will be a night of immersive entertainment, light shows, and more. The lighting ceremony will highlight the park’s 32-foot tree illuminating for the season. The event will also feature Addison’s first-ever drone show.

Visitors can stroll through the park to enjoy special surprises and interactive fun, including a s’mores station, arts and crafts, cotton candy, food trucks, a Christmas Corkyard, mini train rides, photos with Santa and additional festive photo ops. The North Texas Symphony will set the tone with a live performance of holiday favorites.