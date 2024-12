The Town of Addison will host the murder-mystery dinner, Grandma Got Run Over by a What? It takes place during Christmas, the one time of year the entire Frostwood family gathers reluctantly together under the watchful eye of its matriarch, Virginia. This year promises to be as full of poisoned tongues and backstabbing as any other – until the unthinkable happens: someone has murdered Virginia Frostwood. Guests can use their skills to determine whodunit in this lively Christmas mystery.