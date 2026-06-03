Town of Addison presents Kick It in Addison

Kick It in Addison is a four-day mini-fest and watch party featuring live match screenings, themed entertainment, food, beverages, games, and family-friendly activities. Each day of Kick It in Addison will feature a unique theme tied to the spirit of the matches and celebration.

Visitors can enjoy music, bounce houses, lawn games, a pick-up soccer game area, creative activities and free Kick It in Addison rally towels (while supplies last). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for picnic-style seating on the lawn.

Weekend entertainment includes performances by DJ Paliyo, DJ Jayson, and singer-songwriter Wade Fence. On Friday, they’ll celebrate America’s 250th birthday with themed appearances from Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam,and Captain America.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase all four days, including beer and wine from Tapville’s mobile taproom. Additional food trucks include Flaming Grill Barbeque, F&F Express Food Truck, Vidorra Food Truck, and Mister Softee DFW.