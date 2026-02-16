Town of Little Elm presents Brew & Que Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Vincent Mason

The Little Elm Brew & Que Festival will feature performances across three stages, led by headliner Vincent Mason, The Jack Wharff Band, Sterling Elza, and Brandon Wisham. There will also be a dedicated two-step dance floor where attendees can kick up their boots and dance.

Food and drink are at the heart of the festival, with 250 craft beers, 45 Texas wines, and 20 pitmasters from across the state serving up smoky, mouthwatering barbecue.

Attendees can also join in fun contests, shop local vendors, and enjoy family-friendly activities. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks show.

WHEN

WHERE

Little Elm Park
701 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brew-que-festival-tickets-1980590776328

TICKET INFO

$39-$161.69
