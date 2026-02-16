Town of Little Elm presents Brew & Que Festival

The Little Elm Brew & Que Festival will feature performances across three stages, led by headliner Vincent Mason, The Jack Wharff Band, Sterling Elza, and Brandon Wisham. There will also be a dedicated two-step dance floor where attendees can kick up their boots and dance.

Food and drink are at the heart of the festival, with 250 craft beers, 45 Texas wines, and 20 pitmasters from across the state serving up smoky, mouthwatering barbecue.

Attendees can also join in fun contests, shop local vendors, and enjoy family-friendly activities. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks show.