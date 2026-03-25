Town of Sunnyvale presents Sunnyfest Celebration

The Town of Sunnyvale will present two rising stars in country music, George Birge and Scoot Teasley, as part of the Town’s Sunnyfest Celebration. In addition to live music, visitors can enjoy fireworks, drone show, food, and family fun.

The Town of Sunnyvale will present two rising stars in country music, George Birge and Scoot Teasley, as part of the Town’s Sunnyfest Celebration. In addition to live music, visitors can enjoy fireworks, drone show, food, and family fun.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.