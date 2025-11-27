Toyota Music Factory On Tap! Sip and Sleigh

Toyota Music Factory On Tap: Sip & Sleigh is a holiday tasting event where guests can sip, stroll, and enjoy festive drinks and flavorful bites throughout the entertainment district. Attendees will receive a signature tasting cup and event map upon arrival before making their way through more than 10 participating restaurants and venues, each offering holiday-inspired sips and small bites.

Stops include Shoals Smokehouse, JAXON Texas Kitchen, Pacheco Taco Bar, Kitchen 101, Bar Louie, TCBY, Thirsty Lion, Sushi Sakana, Mama Tried, Alamo Drafthouse, and Yard House.