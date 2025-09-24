Toyota Music Factory presents Oktoberfest Plaza Celebration
Photo courtesy of Toyota Music Factory
The Toyota Music Factory's Oktoberfest Plaza Celebration will be a full day of lively entertainment, festive competitions, and German food and drink. Headlining the stage will be country musician Austin Williams and Corey Michael. The celebration will feature competitions like Stein Hoisting, a Cornhole Tournament, and Keg Bowling.
