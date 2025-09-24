Toyota Music Factory presents Oktoberfest Plaza Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Toyota Music Factory

The Toyota Music Factory's Oktoberfest Plaza Celebration will be a full day of lively entertainment, festive competitions, and German food and drink. Headlining the stage will be country musician Austin Williams and Corey Michael. The celebration will feature competitions like Stein Hoisting, a Cornhole Tournament, and Keg Bowling.

WHEN

WHERE

Toyota Music Factory
316 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/74845-oktoberfest-on-the-plaza-irving

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
