Trey Kennedy: The Relatable Tour

Comedian and viral sensation Trey Kennedy comes to Dallas as part of his The Relatable Tour, which follows the success of Kennedy’s latest comedy special, "Grow Up," now streaming on Hulu.

Known for his observational humor, digital comedy sketches, and social media presence, Kennedy has built a loyal fanbase by poking fun at millennial life, family quirks, and everyday awkwardness with clever, clean delivery.

With millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Kennedy continues to grow his online fame with stand-up shows across the country.