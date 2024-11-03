Trinity Falls presents 5th Annual Tour of Trees

Trinity Falls will present their 5th Annual Tour of Trees featuring 10 embellished holiday trees throughout their model homes. Provided maps will guide visitors through the homes, highlighting the locations of the Christmas trees. Guests can snap and share their favorite Trinity Falls Christmas tree photos for a chance to win one of two $500 Amazon gift cards.
WHEN
WHERE
Trinity Falls
7801 Trinity Falls Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071, USA
https://www.trinityfalls.com/tour-trees
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
