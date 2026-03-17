Trinity Falls Trail Day 5k features a scenic, paved course winds through the beautiful Trinity Falls community and along its 350-acre natural park with miles of wooded riverfront trails. Registration includes race entry, an event T-shirt, race bib, and a finisher medal.

The family-friendly event welcomes strollers, and a special prize will be awarded to the first-place stroller strider. Cash prizes will be awarded to the Top Overall Male and Female finishers, plus a $50 prize for the top stroller strider. Awards will also be given to the top male and female runners in multiple age groups. The overall male and female winners will also receive a free pair of running shoes.

After the race, participants and visitors can stick around for the finish line celebration featuring music, photo opportunities, and local outdoor, recreation, and fitness vendors. They can also enjoy a disc golf demonstration from Another Round Dallas, complimentary snow cones from Kona Ice, and food and drinks available for purchase from Honeylu’s Truck.

There will also be a post-race cool-down led by Camp Gladiator. Families can also enjoy a ladybug release later in the morning, beginning with a reading of Little Ladybug by Ms. Bug. Kids can help release the ladybugs and take photos afterward.

The gross profits will be donated to local nonprofits, making this a great way to support the community while celebrating the outdoors.

