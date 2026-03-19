Trixie & Katya present The Bald and the Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful
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Photo courtesy of Trixie and Katya Live
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all.
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all.
WHEN
WHERE
Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA