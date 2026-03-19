Trixie & Katya present The Bald and the Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Trixie and Katya Live

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all.

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo features a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-bald-and-the-beautiful-live-dallas-texas-12-11-2026/event/0C0064669B3E902E

TICKET INFO

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