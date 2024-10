The Troubadour Festival returns for the fourth time, showcasing the best in Texas barbecue and country music. The event will feature 40 of the best, most renowned barbecue joints from all over Texas, plus three out-of-state special guests. There will also be eight artists on two stages, including Shane Smith & The Saints, Treaty Oak Revival, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Tanner Usrey, The Wilder Blue, The Damn Quails, Logan Ryan Band, and The Broken Spokes.