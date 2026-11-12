Tucker Art Projects presents Melissa Tucker: "Requiem" opening reception

Tucker Art Projects presents "Requiem," a solo exhibition by Dallas artist Melissa Tucker exploring mortality, memory, love, and the enduring beauty of things left behind.

Rooted in the classical traditions of vanitas painting and trompe-l'œil, the exhibition examines the fleeting nature of human existence through meticulously rendered compositions rich in symbolism and personal meaning. Drawing inspiration from historical painting, funerary art, and the quiet dignity of remembrance, Tucker creates works that invite contemplation rather than confrontation, offering moments of stillness in an increasingly hurried world.