Tucker Art Projects presents Melissa Tucker: "Requiem" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Melissa Tucker

Tucker Art Projects presents "Requiem," a solo exhibition by Dallas artist Melissa Tucker exploring mortality, memory, love, and the enduring beauty of things left behind.

Rooted in the classical traditions of vanitas painting and trompe-l'œil, the exhibition examines the fleeting nature of human existence through meticulously rendered compositions rich in symbolism and personal meaning. Drawing inspiration from historical painting, funerary art, and the quiet dignity of remembrance, Tucker creates works that invite contemplation rather than confrontation, offering moments of stillness in an increasingly hurried world.

Tucker Art Projects presents "Requiem," a solo exhibition by Dallas artist Melissa Tucker exploring mortality, memory, love, and the enduring beauty of things left behind.

Rooted in the classical traditions of vanitas painting and trompe-l'œil, the exhibition examines the fleeting nature of human existence through meticulously rendered compositions rich in symbolism and personal meaning. Drawing inspiration from historical painting, funerary art, and the quiet dignity of remembrance, Tucker creates works that invite contemplation rather than confrontation, offering moments of stillness in an increasingly hurried world.

WHEN

WHERE

Tucker Art Projects LLC
2633 Main St Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75226, USA

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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