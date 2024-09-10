Turtle Creek Association Annual Gala: Celebrating Turtle Creek

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Vendome

At Turtle Creek Association's annual gala will feature a champagne reception, a three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a finale of dancing to the tunes of Emerald City's Limelight Band.

At Turtle Creek Association's annual gala will feature a champagne reception, a three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a finale of dancing to the tunes of Emerald City's Limelight Band.

WHEN

WHERE

Virgin Hotels Dallas
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://e.givesmart.com/events/Csn/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.