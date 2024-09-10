Turtle Creek Association Annual Gala: Celebrating Turtle Creek
Photo courtesy of The Vendome
At Turtle Creek Association's annual gala will feature a champagne reception, a three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a finale of dancing to the tunes of Emerald City's Limelight Band.
WHEN
WHERE
Virgin Hotels Dallas
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://e.givesmart.com/events/Csn/
TICKET INFO
