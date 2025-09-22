Turtle Creek Association presents 24th Annual Tour of Homes

During the Turtle Creek Association's annual Tour of Homes, guests can step inside four magnificent residences nestled in the picturesque Turtle Creek neighborhood, each offering its own distinct style and story. From timeless architecture to beautifully curated interiors, the day promises discovery, design inspiration, and a deeper appreciation for the character of our community.

The tour has taken on an unintended, but perfectly fitting, historic theme, echoing the shared commitment to preserving Dallas’ architectural heritage. It’s a theme that beautifully aligns with the joint initiative, The Bridges of Turtle Creek, which seeks to restore and strengthen the historic bridges that define and connect the neighborhood.

