Turtle Creek Association presents 25th Annual Tour of Homes

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Turtle Creek Association

Turtle Creek Association will present their annual Tour of Homes, which offers guests a rare opportunity to step inside some of the most distinctive private residences in Dallas. This year’s tour is all about extraordinary design, and no two homes are alike.

From a dramatic multi-level penthouse with sweeping views across Dallas to an art-filled urban loft, sophisticated contemporary interiors and residences that embrace bold architectural details, the 2026 tour showcases the remarkable range of design found in and around the Turtle Creek Corridor.

Turtle Creek Association will present their annual Tour of Homes, which offers guests a rare opportunity to step inside some of the most distinctive private residences in Dallas. This year’s tour is all about extraordinary design, and no two homes are alike.

From a dramatic multi-level penthouse with sweeping views across Dallas to an art-filled urban loft, sophisticated contemporary interiors and residences that embrace bold architectural details, the 2026 tour showcases the remarkable range of design found in and around the Turtle Creek Corridor.

WHEN

WHERE

https://www.turtlecreekassociation.org/2026tourofhomes

TICKET INFO

$45 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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