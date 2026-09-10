Turtle Creek Association presents 25th Annual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association will present their annual Tour of Homes, which offers guests a rare opportunity to step inside some of the most distinctive private residences in Dallas. This year’s tour is all about extraordinary design, and no two homes are alike.

From a dramatic multi-level penthouse with sweeping views across Dallas to an art-filled urban loft, sophisticated contemporary interiors and residences that embrace bold architectural details, the 2026 tour showcases the remarkable range of design found in and around the Turtle Creek Corridor.