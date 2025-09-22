Turtle Creek Association presents 6th Annual Gala: Celebrating Turtle Creek

Turtle Creek Association's 6th Annual Gala: Celebrating Turtle Creek promises to be an evening filled with elegance, excitement, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, a three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a finale of dancing to the tunes of Emerald City's Limelight Band.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.