Turtle Creek Association presents 6th Annual Gala: Celebrating Turtle Creek
Photo courtesy of Limelight Band
Turtle Creek Association's 6th Annual Gala: Celebrating Turtle Creek promises to be an evening filled with elegance, excitement, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, a three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a finale of dancing to the tunes of Emerald City's Limelight Band.
