Turtle Creek Association presents Azalea Luncheon

eventdetail
Dr. Thomas McConnell

The Azalea Luncheon, benefiting the Turtle Creek Association, features Pat Kozak as Honorary Chair, Sharon Ballew as Luncheon Chair, and JD Trueblood as CEO, Turtle Creek Association.

The morning begins with champagne, photos, an opportunity to browse the Betty Reiter pop-up boutique, and a special treat: a live fashion illustration experience. A professional fashion sketch artist will be onsite to create designer-style illustrations inspired by guests’ outfits. Guests will enjoy an elegant spring fashion presentation by Betty Reiter, followed by lunch.

The Azalea Luncheon supports the Turtle Creek Association’s mission to protect, preserve, and enhance the Turtle Creek corridor. Through events like this, TCA is able to continue vital work that keeps our parks, trails, bridges, and green spaces beautiful, safe, and thriving for generations to come.

The Azalea Luncheon, benefiting the Turtle Creek Association, features Pat Kozak as Honorary Chair, Sharon Ballew as Luncheon Chair, and JD Trueblood as CEO, Turtle Creek Association.

The morning begins with champagne, photos, an opportunity to browse the Betty Reiter pop-up boutique, and a special treat: a live fashion illustration experience. A professional fashion sketch artist will be onsite to create designer-style illustrations inspired by guests’ outfits. Guests will enjoy an elegant spring fashion presentation by Betty Reiter, followed by lunch.

The Azalea Luncheon supports the Turtle Creek Association’s mission to protect, preserve, and enhance the Turtle Creek corridor. Through events like this, TCA is able to continue vital work that keeps our parks, trails, bridges, and green spaces beautiful, safe, and thriving for generations to come.

WHEN

WHERE

Warwick Melrose - Dallas
3015 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.turtlecreekassociation.org/about-the-azalea-luncheon

TICKET INFO

$285 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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