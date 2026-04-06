Turtle Creek Association presents Azalea Luncheon

The Azalea Luncheon, benefiting the Turtle Creek Association, features Pat Kozak as Honorary Chair, Sharon Ballew as Luncheon Chair, and JD Trueblood as CEO, Turtle Creek Association.

The morning begins with champagne, photos, an opportunity to browse the Betty Reiter pop-up boutique, and a special treat: a live fashion illustration experience. A professional fashion sketch artist will be onsite to create designer-style illustrations inspired by guests’ outfits. Guests will enjoy an elegant spring fashion presentation by Betty Reiter, followed by lunch.

The Azalea Luncheon supports the Turtle Creek Association’s mission to protect, preserve, and enhance the Turtle Creek corridor. Through events like this, TCA is able to continue vital work that keeps our parks, trails, bridges, and green spaces beautiful, safe, and thriving for generations to come.