Turtle Creek Chorale presents Rhapsody at Turtle Manor
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Photo courtesy of Turtle Creek Chorale
The Turtle Creek Chorale will present Rhapsody at Turtle Manor, an immersive black-tie fundraising experience. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment.
The Turtle Creek Chorale will present Rhapsody at Turtle Manor, an immersive black-tie fundraising experience. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment.