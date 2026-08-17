Turtle Creek Chorale presents Rhapsody at Turtle Manor

The Turtle Creek Chorale will present Rhapsody at Turtle Manor, an immersive black-tie fundraising experience. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment.

The Turtle Creek Chorale will present Rhapsody at Turtle Manor, an immersive black-tie fundraising experience. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.