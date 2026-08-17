Turtle Creek Chorale presents Rhapsody at Turtle Manor

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale will present Rhapsody at Turtle Manor, an immersive black-tie fundraising experience. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment.

The Turtle Creek Chorale will present Rhapsody at Turtle Manor, an immersive black-tie fundraising experience. Guests will receive a "House Key" and journey through themed rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, drag, karaoke, and Turtle Creek Chorale history before the evening culminates in a full Chorale finale and live giving moment.

WHEN

WHERE

Arts District Mansion
2101 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://give.turtlecreekchorale.com/event/rhapsody-at-turtle-manor/e821117

TICKET INFO

$300-$600

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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