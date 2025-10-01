Twice in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Twice

K-Pop band Twice comes to Dallas in support of their new album, This Is For.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/twice-this-is-for-world-tour-dallas-texas-01-31-2026/event/0C00633D7AF3116A

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
