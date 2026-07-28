Tyla in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tyla

Tyla comes to Irving in support of her new album, A*Pop.

Tyla comes to Irving in support of her new album, A*Pop.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/tyla-the-apop-world-tour-irving-texas-12-09-2026/event/0C0064F6DB45AFBE

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.