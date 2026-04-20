Umbrella Gallery presents "Afrocentric" artist reception

"Afrocentric" is an immersive art exhibition that celebrates the depth, resilience, and creative power of the African diaspora. Centered on African and Afro-descendant perspectives, the exhibit brings together visual and mixed media art to explore heritage and cultural memory, while exploring identity that is shaped by those in our community.

The works draw inspiration from traditional African culture while engaging contemporary themes such as self-definition, migration, resistance, joy, and futurism. Echos of ancestral storytelling methods and oral traditions, invite viewers to experience history not as a distant past but as a living, evolving presence.

AfroCentric places Black narratives at the core rather than the margins, redefining beauty, power, and intellect through an African lens. The exhibition creates a space of affirmation and reflection - honoring ancestral roots, celebrating modern expressions, and envisioning liberated futures shaped by African consciousness.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 6.