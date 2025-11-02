Umbrella Gallery presents "Next Chapter" artists reception

Images courtesy of Cassie Benzenberg, Jessica Raff, and Krystal Read

"Next Chapter" at Umbrella Gallery brings together three women - Cassie Benzenberg, Jessica Raff, and Krystal Read - who offer a look toward their next chapter of work. Through bold colors and playful abstractions, each artist shares a recollection that feels both cathartic and deeply considered. The works include personal histories, inherited traditions, and lived experiences. Together, the pieces create a dialogue of transition, memory and patterns - an exploration of how art serves as a map and mirror.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 29.

WHEN

WHERE

Umbrella Gallery
2803 Taylor St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://umbrella.gallery/next-chapter

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
