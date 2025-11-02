Umbrella Gallery presents "Next Chapter" artists reception

"Next Chapter" at Umbrella Gallery brings together three women - Cassie Benzenberg, Jessica Raff, and Krystal Read - who offer a look toward their next chapter of work. Through bold colors and playful abstractions, each artist shares a recollection that feels both cathartic and deeply considered. The works include personal histories, inherited traditions, and lived experiences. Together, the pieces create a dialogue of transition, memory and patterns - an exploration of how art serves as a map and mirror.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 29.